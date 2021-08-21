-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 25,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $86,261.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 140,371 shares of company stock valued at $532,011 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the second quarter worth $8,201,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in comScore by 113.4% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at $4,465,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at $4,178,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in comScore by 725.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 782,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $288.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.18. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

