$0.21 EPS Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of GAIN opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 51,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

