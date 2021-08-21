$0.25 EPS Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Harsco reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Harsco’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSC. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 56.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Harsco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSC stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.24. 262,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84. Harsco has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.08.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.