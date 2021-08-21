$0.35 EPS Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.36. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.41.

NYSE SLB opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

