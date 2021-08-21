-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.39). Exagen posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.

XGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,521 shares of company stock valued at $348,499 in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Exagen by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.51. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

