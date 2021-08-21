$0.53 EPS Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,064.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.58. 1,786,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,736,908. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.87. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

