$0.54 EPS Expected for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after acquiring an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after purchasing an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.75. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $167.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 102.89 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

