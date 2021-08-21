$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.41. 113,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,308. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 196,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

