$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. The Bank of Princeton posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPRN shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $30.39. 2,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,711. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.34. The company has a market cap of $205.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

