$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Valero Energy posted earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 170.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $60.20. 4,871,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,385. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

