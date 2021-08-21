$0.94 EPS Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.93. Fortinet reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $11,042,058. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after acquiring an additional 397,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,951,000 after acquiring an additional 121,386 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT opened at $297.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $309.79. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

