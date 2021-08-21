$1.23 EPS Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. WestRock reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after buying an additional 9,777,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock in the second quarter valued at about $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WestRock by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,148 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WRK traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

