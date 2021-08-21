$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,904. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

