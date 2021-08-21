$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.94. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $92.25.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $420,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Syneos Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Syneos Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at $18,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

