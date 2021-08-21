$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will report $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.40. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.32 and a 1-year high of $60.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.