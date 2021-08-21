-$1.78 EPS Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.78) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.29). Sierra Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05).

SRRA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 307.9% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.89. 7,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,379. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

