$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Curtiss-Wright also reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 616,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,128,000 after purchasing an additional 125,089 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 110,342.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.60. 65,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.70. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.