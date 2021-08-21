$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Curtiss-Wright also reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%.
Shares of CW traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.60. 65,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.70. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.
