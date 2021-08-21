$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $656.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $4.25 on Wednesday, reaching $97.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,148. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $78.74 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,471.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,216,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $79,000. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

