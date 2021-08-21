$1.99 EPS Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. The Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,196 shares of company stock worth $1,974,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $129,513,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Hershey by 144.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in The Hershey by 114.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.03. 631,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.80. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

