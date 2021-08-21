10,388 Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,388 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,715,000 after buying an additional 5,496,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 115.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,514,000 after buying an additional 26,468,433 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,283,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,631,000 after buying an additional 530,405 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 23.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,846,000 after buying an additional 7,660,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,058,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,373,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

