11,628 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $52.67 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -12.65%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

