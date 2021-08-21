1,402 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE opened at $167.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

