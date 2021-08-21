1,407 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,407 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $151.45. 6,466,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,399,268. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.22. The stock has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

