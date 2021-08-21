1776 Wealth LLC Has $6.94 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 3.9% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 46.5% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

PLTR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 52,062,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,690,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares in the company, valued at $58,430,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,842,692 shares of company stock worth $161,310,767. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

