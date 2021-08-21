1776 Wealth LLC Has $745,000 Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2,223.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 173.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 59.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

RVT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 220,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,937. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $19.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

