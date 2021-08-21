$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post $2.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECK. CIBC boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $19.69 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

