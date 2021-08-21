$2.67 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to post $2.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $1.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 18,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.95.
HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.
See Also: What is a death cross?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.