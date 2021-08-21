$2.67 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to post $2.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.90 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $1.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $9.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 143,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,388 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2,179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC lifted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 534,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. 18,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

