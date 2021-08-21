2,396 Shares in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,483 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,668. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 339,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,274. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). On average, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

