2,437 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 106,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

