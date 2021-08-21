$25.30 Million in Sales Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to post sales of $25.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $5.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $62.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $63.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $117.70 million, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $119.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 38.38%.

KRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

KRUS opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $414.94 million, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

