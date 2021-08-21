27,399 Shares in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Purchased by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 258,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,229. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

