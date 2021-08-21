2,958 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Bank OZK

Bank OZK bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.28.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

