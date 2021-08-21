$3.81 EPS Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.07. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.40 to $17.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $19.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCA traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,165. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $255.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

