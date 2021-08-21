$3.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report earnings per share of $3.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,241.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $12.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.36 to $14.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $19.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.36 to $21.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

