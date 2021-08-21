3,233 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.36. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

