$34.69 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce $34.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.30 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $36.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $142.29 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.55. The stock had a trading volume of 84,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,585. The company has a market cap of $470.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,522,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 33,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

