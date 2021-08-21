342 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $1,727,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,258,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $835.63. The company had a trading volume of 339,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $817.88. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total transaction of $827,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,453,561.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,957 shares of company stock valued at $14,362,282. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

