342,478 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 342,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,000. Organon & Co. makes up 1.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,098. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.