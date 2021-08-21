360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) versus Lufax (NYSE:LU) Head to Head Review

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 33.47% 52.31% 18.85% Lufax 26.34% 18.61% 5.82%

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.42 $535.88 million $3.50 5.56 Lufax $7.98 billion 2.61 $1.79 billion $0.95 8.91

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than 360 DigiTech. 360 DigiTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lufax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 360 DigiTech and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58

360 DigiTech currently has a consensus target price of $33.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.09%. Lufax has a consensus target price of $15.85, suggesting a potential upside of 87.38%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

