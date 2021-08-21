360 Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,710 Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Outset Medical makes up about 0.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. 360 Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Outset Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $528,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 300.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $167,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $869,893.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,172 shares of company stock worth $3,470,098. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Outset Medical stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $40.54. 351,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,086. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.64 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.30.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

