360 Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $125,000.

NYSEARCA:XRT traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,030. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.40. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

