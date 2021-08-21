360 Financial Inc. Has $530,000 Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

360 Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,948 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,459,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,838,000 after acquiring an additional 559,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth $17,071,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV stock traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.97. 759,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.52. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.