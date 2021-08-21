3,616 Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after purchasing an additional 162,015 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,636,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $2,334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $211,922.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,982,762.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,177,419 shares of company stock valued at $489,531,665. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

