3,926 Shares in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Purchased by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $110.13. 20,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,439. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $79.59 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.67.

