$56.00 Million in Sales Expected for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post sales of $56.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.21 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $54.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $221.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $229.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $231.76 million, with estimates ranging from $226.10 million to $241.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%.

IRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 908,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 107.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

