$62.33 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post sales of $62.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.70 million and the lowest is $62.11 million. PROS posted sales of $61.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.60 million to $253.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $281.41 million, with estimates ranging from $269.50 million to $301.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.24. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,500 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth about $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in PROS in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in PROS in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. 156,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,335. PROS has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.68.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.