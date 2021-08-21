85,286 Shares in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soligenix by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90,132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Soligenix by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 83,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Soligenix by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Soligenix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Soligenix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

SNGX stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04. Soligenix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.80.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soligenix Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

