$899.31 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will post sales of $899.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $917.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $882.05 million. Flowserve reported sales of $924.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $898.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 349,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,960. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

