960 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after buying an additional 82,099 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in The Hershey by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,196 shares of company stock worth $1,974,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

