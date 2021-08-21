960 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,543,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.19%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

